Sharad Pawar on two-day Aurangabad visit from Tuesday

Aurangabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will be on a two-day visit to central Maharashtra's Aurangabad from Tuesday during which he will attend condolence meetings organised for late Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor and educationist Prataprao Borade.

According to a release issued by the party's local office on Monday, Pawar will reach Aurangabad by a helicopter from his hometown Baramati in Pune district.

In the evening on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha member will attend a condolence meeting for Mahanor who died in a Pune hospital on August 3, said the release.

On Wednesday, Pawar will go to Palaskheda, the native village of the noted poet and lyricist, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, it said.

The NCP patriarch will visit the residence of Borade, educationist and former trustee of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission, who passed away early this month.

In the evening, the former Union minister will attend a condolence meeting for Borade in the Mahatma Gandhi Mission University campus in the city, the release said.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar will also be in Aurangabad, where he will attend a party meeting on Tuesday afternoon and interact with workers from rural areas of the district.

He will address a press meet in Aurangabad, said the release. PTI AW RSY