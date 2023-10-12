Sharad Pawar opposes Maharashtra government's decision to hire personnel from state-run security corporation

Akola (Maha), Oct 12 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to hire personnel from a state-run security corporation for certain policing duties in Mumbai, saying there will be no provision for reservation in such `contractual' recruitment.

The Shiv Sena-BJP government has issued an order to hire 3,000 personnel from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. They will work under the Mumbai Police.

Such contractual hiring will not allow for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and women aspirants too may get left out, Pawar, a former chief minister, said here.

"We strongly oppose this. Once you hire anyone on contract, his job is for a specific period, be it a year, year and a half, or two years. Once that period is over, the person has to leave," he said while interacting with parry workers.

It will be unwise to assume that a person appointed in the police department on contract will work diligently, he added.

"Even if the government has taken this policy decision, our stand is not to let it happen," Pawar said.

In response to a question on the INDIA alliance, Pawar said the policy decisions on which the alliance members agree can be implemented in the states where they are in power.

"Even if we do not have power (at the Centre), we are in power in some states. We can start (taking policy decisions) in some states," he said. PTI PR KRK