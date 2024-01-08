Sharad Pawar reviews NCP's position in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Monday reviewed the party's position in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra ahead of general elections which will be held in the first half of this year.

Pawar interacted with party functionaries from Mumbai North East, Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Satara, Beed, Hingoli and Raver in Jalgaon.

Pawar had held a similar meeting for 15 seats in October.

The NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. PTI ND BNM BNM