Sharad Pawar slams Maharashtra minister Shelar for his appeasement politics claim

Pune, Nov 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday criticised senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar over his appeasement politics barb, saying it is wrong for a senior minister to make remarks that could create religious or caste divisions.

Pawar was responding to Shelar's claim that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are practicing appeasement politics by only pointing out duplicate Hindu voter names, while ignoring similar cases with Muslim electors.

"Everyone should ensure that social unity prevails, and those who are in power have more responsibility towards this. If a senior minister in the state government is making such remarks, which can create religious and caste divide, then it is not good for the state," the NCP (SP) chief told reporters in Baramati.

Pawar also referred to complaints about farmers receiving paltry amounts in insurance claims.

He appealed to the state government to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in August and September.

"The priority of the government should be to help farmers and make them stand again. Farmers have taken farm insurance, and they should get the relief. However, there are complaints about farmers receiving paltry amounts", Pawar said.

He said the Union Agriculture Minister has acknowledged this issue and is conducting an inquiry, but the priority should be to help farmers who are in crisis. PTI SPK NSK