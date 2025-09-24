Sharad Pawar targets Centre; 'Whether those in power still believe in dialogue'?

Pune, Sept 24 (PTI) In a swipe at the Central government, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has questioned whether those in power still have faith in dialogue.

Addressing an event in Pune, the former Union minister referred to the unrest in Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, while stressing that India is moving ahead on the strength of the Constitution.

"This country has remained united despite challenges and ongoing issues, and the Constitution's contribution in keeping it so is immense. Just look at the situation in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka; things have changed there. Amid all this, India is moving ahead, and the credit goes to the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

The veteran politician maintained that a large section in a parliamentary democracy believes in liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"However, at times, a worrisome picture emerges when the very platform meant for key decision-making is set aside. The Indian Parliament is the place where crucial decisions are taken through dialogue among representatives of all parties. But today, there is room for doubt about whether those in power still have faith in dialogue," he added.

Citing the construction of the new Parliament House, Pawar said that one fine day, they were told to shift to the new premises, and no dialogue or discussion took place on issues. PTI SPK NSK