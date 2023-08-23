Sharad Pawar, Uddhav attend review meeting on preparations for INDIA bloc conclave

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to take stock of preparations for the INDIA bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next week.

A senior leader said detailed discussions were held regarding logistics.

Talking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the organising committee, said the agenda of the INDIA meeting, scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, will be finalised by national leaders.

He said the aim of the upcoming meeting is not seat-sharing but planning a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"All issues like seat-sharing will be amicably resolved through discussions (in due course). If Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance can succeed in Maharashtra, it (such experiment) can happen in the country as well," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The review meeting, held at a starred hotel in Mumbai, was also attended by Milind Deora and Varsha Gaikwad from Congress, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT), and Supriya Sule from NCP, among other leaders.

The INDIA bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in June and the second in Bengaluru last month.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation INDIA, is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The logo of the opposition INDIA alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front's meeting in Mumbai, sources earlier said. PTI MR NSK