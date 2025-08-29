Sharad Pawar, Uddhav turned Jarange into 'volcano': OBC activist Laxman Hake

Pune, Aug 29 (PTI) OBC activist Laxman Hake on Friday said Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange was a mere spark, but Opposition politicians Sharad Pawar, Udhhav Thackaray and some ministers have turned him into a "volcano".

Speaking to reporters, Hake said if the government accepts Jarange's demands, the quota for the Marathas will come at the cost of the reservation for the OBC community.

Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday, vowing not to leave till the Maratha community’s demands were met.

The activist has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. He wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the OBC category — which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The BJP has accused the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of failing to address the demands of the Maratha community when it was in power.

"An FIR is registered against me even if I take a walk anywhere, but a red carpet is rolled out for Jarange. He was just a spark, but leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and some ministers in the cabinet are responsible for turning him into a volcano," Hake said.

Earlier this week, the police registered a case against Hake and 13 of his supporters for rioting and unlawful assembly after they clashed with the followers of NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit in Beed district.

"Many MLAs and MPs are supporting them (Marathas), as they aim to end the OBC reservation. While Jarange has been given a red carpet welcome, an FIR was registered against me when I went to Georai tehsil in Beed," he said.

MLAs from all parties are supplying resources to Jarange, he claimed.

"Only five to 10 per cent of Marathas have gone to Mumbai for protests. We (OBCs) constitute 50 per cent of the population. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is putting Chief Minister in a difficult position, as his MLAs are supporting Jarange," he claimed.

He further said that the OBCs were fighting through constitutional means.

"I am fighting as an OBC activist. The state government is discriminating against us. Whenever a criminal activity takes place in any village, we (OBCs) were the ones to be detained," Hake alleged. PTI COR ARU