Sharad Pawar visited Raigad fort for first time in 40 years; credit goes to Ajit Pawar: Fadnavis

Pune, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday suggested political compulsions post the NCP split forced Sharad Pawar to visit historic Raigad fort for the "first time in 40 years". In a dig at the Pawar senior, Fadnavis said NCP leader and deputy CM Ajit Pawar should be given the credit for his uncle's visit to the fort.

Raigad Fort played a major role in the Maratha history. After being crowned the king of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chose the hill fort as his capital.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar unveiled the 'man blowing trumpet' symbol allotted to his Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) group by the Election Commission from this fort.

"After Ajit dada took a stand (to join the state government last July), Sharad Pawar visited Raigad fort for the first time in the last 40 years. Credit goes to Ajit Pawar," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune.

Queried if the names of ex-Union minister Narayan Rane and state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar are finalised as BJP candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Fadnavis evaded a direct reply.

"A candidate is not finalised just after holding initial discussions. We will chair some meetings before finalising candidates of Mahayuti (comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP)," he added. PTI COR NSK