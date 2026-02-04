Sharad Pawar visits Sunetra Pawar's home to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar

Pune, Feb 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday visited Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s home at Baramati in Pune district to pay tribute to her husband and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash last week.

The Pawar senior, who reached Baramati late Tuesday night, visited Sahyog Society in the town where a condolence meeting had been scheduled following the sudden death of Ajit Pawar, who also headed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The NCP (SP) chief offered floral tributes to his late nephew in the presence of several members of the Pawar family, including Ajit Pawar’s sons Parth and Jay, and MLA Rohit Pawar.

After Sunetra Pawar took oath as the deputy CM, Sharad Pawar had expressed happiness over the top post being given to her.

Earlier in the day, a closed-door meeting was held between Sharad Pawar (85) and brothers Parth and Jay on the premises of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institute, in Baramati. It lasted about one and a half hours, said sources.

There was no immediate official word on the agenda of the meeting. The discussions might have centred on the possible merger of the two NCP factions and the upcoming Zila Parishad elections, the sources said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM.

After Ajit Pawar’s death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and the late deputy CM had finalised February 12 as the date to announce the reunification of the NCP factions.

A seemingly counterclaim emerged through Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said that if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared the details with him.