Sharad Pawar writes to Maharashtra CS, seeks inquiry into 'financial irregularities' in Pune APMC

Pune, Aug 25 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has written to the Maharashtra chief secretary about the alleged financial irregularities under the watch of directors at the Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee and demanded an inquiry.

Pawar shared the letter, along with the complaint forwarded by NCP (SP) leader and spokesperson Vikas Lawande on 'X'.

"Several complaints have been received about the alleged financial irregularities and inconsistencies by the current director's body at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee. Vikas Lawande, NCP (SP) leader and spokesperson, has written to me and the director, APMC, and raised the issue," Pawar stated in a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Pawar said immediate action should be taken.

Lawande had alleged irregularities in the APMC and sought an inquiry. However, despite assurance by the concerned minister in the monsoon session, no high level inquiry was set up.

"A Deputy Director Registrar-level officer was appointed as an inquiry officer; however, the officer himself is supporting the irregularities of APMC. Despite several letters seeking an inquiry by a senior official, no action has been taken," Lawande had stated in a letter. PTI SPK NSK