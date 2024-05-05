Sharad Pawar’s events on Monday cancelled over health reasons: NCP (SP)

Pune, May 5 (PTI) The Pune unit of the NCP(SP) has said that party chief Sharad Pawar has cancelled his events on Monday over health reasons.

In a statement released on Sunday, Prashant Jagtap, the city president of NCP (SP), said Pawar had some discomfort in the throat while addressing a rally in Baramati in support of his daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule earlier in the day.

All engagements of Pawar, including political rallies, scheduled for Monday have been cancelled over health reasons, he said, adding that the NCP (SP) president is resting at his home in Baramati.

Pawar (83) has been actively campaigning for his party candidates in Maharashtra in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

In the high-profile Baramati constituency, his daughter and three-term MP Supriya Sule is pitted against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Baramati is among the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state that will vote in the third phase on May 7. PTI COR NR