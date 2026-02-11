Sharad Pawar’s health improving steadily, likely to be discharged in 2 days: Doctors

Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, admitted to a private hospital here following a chest infection, is stable and likely to be discharged in the next two days, doctors treating him said on Wednesday.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday afternoon from his residence in Baramati town in Pune district after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

Dr Simon Grant, physician and trustee of the hospital, said in a statement that Pawar’s health is stable and improving steadily. His vital parameters remain within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and reassuring, it said.

The chest congestion observed at the time of admission is responding very well to treatment, and recovery is progressing smoothly. The condition is attributed to physical stress and fatigue, particularly due to his recent extensive travel and frequent public interactions, he said.

“Mr Pawar continues to show consistent improvement under medical supervision. Based on his current progress, the medical team is planning for his discharge in the next two days, subject to continued recovery,” said Dr Grant.

The former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, is an oral cancer survivor.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, along with son Parth visited the hospital on Monday evening to enquire about the well-being of the former state CM. PTI SPK NR