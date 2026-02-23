Sharad Pawar's health stable, showing steady improvement: Doctors

Pune, Feb 23 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was admitted to a private hospital here with dehydration, is stable and showing steady improvement, doctors said on Monday.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday after suffering from dehydration.

"Sharad Pawar is clinically stable and showing steady improvement. He has started taking oral fluids and a light diet, and his vital parameters remain within normal limits," Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement.

Pawar continues to receive supportive care and will remain under observation for the next two days to ensure complete recovery and adequate rest, Dr Grant said.

Earlier, the former Union minister was admitted to the same hospital on February 9 following a chest infection and was discharged on February 14. PTI SPK GK