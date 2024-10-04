Sharad Pawar's name dropped from BDD chawl redevelopment project; to be named after Ambedkar

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday dropped the name of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar from the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project and decided to name it after legendary social reformer and jurist Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in Naigaon was named after Pawar, a four-time chief minister of Maharashtra, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power.

According to a government resolution of the state Housing Department, the project will now be known as BDD Chawal, Naigaon --- Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Complex.

The decision was taken after requests made by public representatives of the area, the GR said. PTI PR BNM