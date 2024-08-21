Sharad Pawar's safety all-time priority: NCP (SP) on Z Plus security cover

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Wednesday said the party chief Sharad Pawar's safety is always a priority as he is the tallest political leader in the country in view of the Centre assigning the highest category of armed VIP security cover -- Z plus -- to the ex-Union minister.

Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto said if the Z plus security is accorded to Pawar after a threat assessment review then it is a cause of concern.

The Union Home Ministry and the state home department must take this cause of concern seriously, he said.

"Sharad Pawar is the tallest political leader in our country. His safety must be a priority at all times," Crasto said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra. A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task, official sources said.

A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover for Pawar. The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.

A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said.

The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z plus followed by Z, Y plus, Y and X. PTI PR NSK