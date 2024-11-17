Sharad Pawar's wife allegedly stopped from entering Textile Park in Baramati

Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) Pratibha Pawar, wife of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, was allegedly stopped from entering the premises of Baramati Hi-Tech Textiles Park in Pune district on Sunday for half an hour.

This was informed by the office of Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar is the chairperson of the Baramati Hi-Tech Textiles Park, located in Baramati.

A video shared by Supriya Sule's office shows female aides of Pratibha Pawar and Sule's daughter Revti Sule asking a security guard at the Park to open the gate as they wanted to do some purchasing. The guard told them he was instructed by one Anil Wagh to not open the gate.

A male aide accompanying Pratibha Pawar and Revati Sule confirmed to PTI that they were not allowed to enter the premises for at least 30 minutes.

When contacted, Textile Park chief manager Anil Wagh said he was not aware that Pratibha Pawar was supposed to visit the premises.

"I was only told that a political rally would be arriving. As there was no permission for such a rally, I instructed security personnel at the gate to not allow any rally inside," Wagh claimed.

When I was told that Pratibha Kaki, as Pratibha Pawar is popularly known, had arrived, I immediately asked security guards to open the gate and allow them inside, he said.

According to Wagh, Pratibha Pawar and Revati Sule visited some companies on the premises of the Park and interacted with women workers.

Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park is one of 26 parks approved by the Union Ministry of Textiles. Under the chairmanship of Sunetra Pawar, this park was set up in the year 2008 over an area of 65 acres in Baramati in Pune district.

A fierce electoral battle is playing out in the Baramati assembly constituency between Ajit Pawar, who revolved against uncle Sharad Pawar last year, and his nephew Yugendra Pawar. PTI SPK NSK