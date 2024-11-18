Sharad Pawar's wife being denied entry into Baramati textile park cited by Ajit Pawar, Sule

Pune, Nov 18 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar and MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule being stopped from entering the Baramati Hi- Tech Textile Park a day earlier found mention in rallies on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra polls on Monday.

A video shared by Supriya Sule's office on Sunday showed female aides of Pratibha Pawar and Revti Sule asking a security guard at the Park to open the gate as they wanted to do some purchasing. The guard told them he was instructed by one Anil Wagh to not open the gate.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar is the chairperson of the Baramati Hi-Tech Textiles Park, located in Baramati.

Asserting that she did not want to rake up the issue, Baramati MP Sule, in a swipe at the NCP, said, "You people are big and you are in the power and currently holding the position (there). You have all the right to treat small people like us this way but it was Pawar saheb who brought the textile park in Baramati when he was minister." She was speaking at a rally in Baramati in support of NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who is pitted against Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"Some 6000 women used to work there. Today, just go and check how many people are working there. There are only 2000 women. Some 50 per cent units are closed. I am going to ask this question in Parliament as it was the Government of India which had set up the park here and somebody will have to answer," said Sule.

Ajit Pawar brushed aside the incident and said there was no need to gain sympathy from it.

"I was campaigning outside when I heard about it. Whatever happened yesterday at the textile park has pained me. Everyone knows that whosoever comes to me, even if he or she is from opposition, I do his work if it can be done," he said.

"Kaki (Pratibha Pawar ) is like a mother to me. I checked what happened. If someone is contesting against me, they also have a right ( to campaign ) but no need to go to such a low level. Do not try to gain sympathy out of it. People of Baramati are wise," the NCP chief said.

The Deputy CM said Anil Wagh, the chief manager of the park had told him that had he known Pratibha Pawar was coming, he would have stood at the gate with a bouquet. PTI SPK BNM