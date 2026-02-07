Sharda riverfront will transform Champawat: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the Sharda Riverfront project would transform Champawat district by creating employment opportunities and boosting tourism.

After laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth Rs 330 crore in Champawat, Dhami said the Sharda Riverfront project would drive all-round development and give the district a new identity in tourism, faith, and urban facilities.

The chief minister had launched the Sharda Corridor project in October last year.

He said, "With its completion, the entire area within a radius of approximately 200 kilometres will be fully developed. There will be development in this area, prosperity will come, and young people, women, and local traders will get employment, livelihoods will increase, and tourism will flourish." Dhami said that Champawat is a land rich in faith, culture and history, where the spiritual consciousness has the power to guide life.

Describing Goddess Sharda as a symbol of knowledge, learning and values, He said that developing her sacred ghats is a matter of great fortune.

He said that he feels a special energy as soon as he arrives in the land of Tanakpur.

He said that the identity of Uttarakhand will be strengthened only through a balance of development and cultural heritage. He called upon all citizens to strengthen the resolve for public participation, cultural preservation and development.

The chief minister also participated in the traditional 'Magh Khichdi' feast program organised at Sharda Ghat. On this occasion, he himself distributed 'Khichdi' to the devotees and ate it with them.

During the programme, he also took part in the traditional Kumaoni 'Khadi Holi' with local women and joined them in singing folk songs.