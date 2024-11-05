Sharda Sinha's demise irreparable loss to music world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the death of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha, and said her demise is an irreparable loss to the music world.

In a post on X, he noted that her folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri were extremely popular.

Her songs on Chhath, a grand festival of faith, will echo forever, he added, conveying his condolences to her family members and admirers.

Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.

She was known for folk songs such as "Kartik Maas Ijoriya" and "Koyal Bin" as well as Bollywood numbers "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II" and "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun".

Earlier, AIIMS said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring Sinha's condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery. PTI KR VN VN