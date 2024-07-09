Share number of soldiers killed in J&K in last 10 yrs: Sanjay Raut to govt

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called upon the central government to share the number of casualties sustained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha member expressed concerns over the escalating situation in the region following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Raut emphasised, "Maximum soldiers have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of this government. Since the formation of this government ten years ago, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been deteriorating." “We demand information on the number of soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

These remarks follow a recent deadly attack in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and several others were wounded by heavily armed terrorists during an ambush on a patrolling party.

Highlighting the ongoing attacks in the Union Territory, Raut questioned the accountability for preventing such incidents.

"Whose responsibility (to avert the attacks) is this? The responsibility is of the prime minister, home minister and defence minister," he said.