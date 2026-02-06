Shared Buddhist heritage important aspect in India's ties with many ASEAN countries: Govt to LS

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shared Buddhist heritage is an important aspect in India's ties at the bilateral, regional and multilateral level with many ASEAN countries, the government told Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in a written response to a query also said the objective of the Act East Policy of the government of India is to promote economic cooperation, "strengthening cultural ties and developing strategic relationships" including with the countries of Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked about the manner in which the recent 'Bodhi Yatra' and related initiatives have advanced "India's Buddhist diplomacy" in Southeast Asia and strengthened cultural and spiritual ties with ASEAN countries.

It was also asked for details of specific long-term strategies being formulated by the government to sustain and enhance engagement with ASEAN nations through cultural diplomacy, including support for ASEAN cultural heritage projects and tourism cooperation.

"The objective of the Act East Policy of the Government of India is to promote economic cooperation, strengthen cultural ties and develop strategic relationships including with the countries of Southeast Asia. Shared Buddhist heritage is an important aspect in our ties at the bilateral, regional and multilateral level with many ASEAN countries," Margherita said.

Cultural and spiritual connections are reinforced by regular exchange of visits of Buddhist monks, senior functionaries, pilgrims and tourists. In the past two years, based on requests from partner countries, the government of India has facilitated two significant expositions of the holy relics of Lord Buddha in Southeast Asia, he said.

The first, held in Thailand from February 22 to March 19 in 2024, included relics of Buddha and his disciples, and witnessed wide public participation across four venues, with over 40 lakh devotees in attendance.

The second exposition was undertaken in Vietnam from May 2 to June 2 in 2025, where relics from Nagarjunakonda, Andhra Pradesh, were displayed at nine locations during UN Vesak celebrations, drawing an estimated 1.4 crore visitors, the government said.

"These initiatives contributed to fostering cultural linkages with the respective countries. Under the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Plan of Action (2019-24), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organised a nine-day trip of travel agencies to prominent Buddhist sites for 49 participants, (from Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam) from June 2-10, 2025 on nomination basis in coordination with Government of Uttar Pradesh and Government of Bihar," he said.

The MEA was also asked whether the government is promoting cultural linkages between heritage sites like Piprahwa and Kapilvastu in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh to Buddhist heritage sites abroad.

From November 8-25, 2025, the sacred Pirprahwa relics of Lord Buddha from India were on exposition in Bhutan. The sacred relics were received with much reverence by the Royal family, the government and the people of Bhutan. About 1,08,000 persons (14 per cent of the Bhutan's population) visited the exposition of the holy relics, he added.

On January 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a landmark exposition titled 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One', showcasing the sacred Piprahwa gem relics recently repatriated to India, at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi. This historic event marks the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years, with the other Piprahwa relics.

The MEA said the government of India has also contributed towards capacity building on Buddhist heritage, including through support for research, academic degree courses, short-term training at various universities and institutions, including at the Nalanda University.

The year 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism and several activities have been held to deepen tourism cooperation. Key initiatives to enhance visibility and cooperation included the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme held in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Guwahati and Bengaluru.

Also, the ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers' Meeting is held on an annual basis to facilitate the exchange of views and promote tourism cooperation. India is "supporting ASEAN in conducting a feasibility study for the development of an ASEAN Cultural Heritage List".

The MEA has been facilitating events aimed at promoting tourism including the Buddhist circuit and Buddhist heritage sites in various states in collaboration with the embassies of foreign governments in India. The MEA also supports activities through the missions and posts abroad including promoting the Buddhist Circuit as part of their tourism-promotion initiatives, the government said.

Indian missions have also been facilitating participation of state governments in various tourism industry trade fairs in their respective countries.

The 2nd Global Buddhist Summit organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi on January 24 and 25 witnessed participation from nearly 200 international representatives from across the world, including leaders of major Buddhist organisations, eminent monks, scholars and followers of the Buddha Dhamma, he said.