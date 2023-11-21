Shared India's perspective with Australia on issues with Canada: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared with Australia India's perspective on the strain in its relationship with Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of potential links between Indian agents and the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Jaishankar briefed Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the issues between India and Canada during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

"From our point of view, the key issue is really the space which is being given to extremism and radicalism in Canada," Jaishankar told reporters at a joint press conference with Wong.

He noted that Australia had a good and strong relationship with both India and Canada.

"So, it was important that Australia get our perspective on the issue," Jaishankar said.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India has rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

Since Trudeau's remarks in the Canadian Parliament, India and Canada have expelled a senior diplomat each. India has also forced "parity" in diplomatic presence at Canadian missions here leading to withdrawal for 41 diplomats.

India has said that Canada had not provided any evidence to back Trudeau's claims.

"If you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us. We are not ruling out an investigation and looking at anything which they may have to offer. They haven't done so," Jaishankar said during a visit to the UK last week.