'Shared Worlds': Group exhibition explores evolving landscape of contemporary art

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) An upcoming exhibition showcases works by over 30 artists, featuring paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, and performance art, to highlight the diverse and evolving landscape of contemporary art practice.

Opening on August 4 at Bikaner House, "Shared Worlds" -- which also marks the organiser, gallery Exhibit 320's 15th anniversary -- forgoes a singular theme in favour of multiplicity, placing equal emphasis on materiality, memory, process, and politics.

It is curated by Deeksha Nath.

"The exhibition resists the closure of fixed narratives. Instead, it proposes the exhibition space as a terrain of inquiry, where artists operate not just as makers but as interlocutors of their time. The works hold space for contradiction, transformation, and care,” Nath said in a statement.

The key theme is the artist’s relationship with the world, "manifested through ecologies, architectures, identities, and inherited histories".

The show will feature works by Deepak Kumar, who reflects on urbanisation and ecology; Alex Davis, known for nature-inspired metal sculptures; and Kaushik Saha, whose mixed-media pieces explore urban histories and decay.

Other artists, whose works highlight ecological and urban urgencies, including Vibha Galhotra, Ayesha Singh, and Jagannath Panda will also be showcased at the exhibition.

Another key focus of the exhibition is ‘gender and materiality’, explored by artists like Lavanya Mani, Rakhi Peswani, Yasmin Jahan Nupur, and Richa Arya, who use textile, gesture, and form to question embodiment and its frameworks.

Artists Sumakshi Singh and Parul Gupta engage with themes of architecture, memory, and spatial politics.

“Fifteen years ago, Exhibit 320 was founded as a space for critical engagement, experimentation, and discourse, values that continue to define our identity as a leading platform for South Asian contemporary art.

"This exhibition honours the artists who have been part of this journey, those who have challenged conventions, expanded conversations, and shaped how we understand art in and of this region today," said Rasika Kajaria, founder-director of Exhibit 320.

The art show will come to a close on August 13.