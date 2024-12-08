Sharjah-bound man held at Indore airport with foreign currencies amounting to Rs 26 lakh

Indore, Dec 8 (PTI) A passenger travelling to Sharjah was nabbed at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport allegedly with foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

He was caught on Saturday night after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) passed on information to authorities that a passenger travelling from Indore to Sharjah on Air India Express Flight Number IX- 255 appears to be carrying currency, the official said.

"A search of his trolley bag led to confiscation of 8000 US dollars, 500 New Zealand dollars, 60 pounds, 40 riyals and and 19665 euro, which amounts to Rs 26 lakh in Indian money. He had no documentation in connection with these currencies," the official said.

His act was a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999, the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import Currency) Regulation 2015 as well as Baggage Rules 2016 and Customs Act 1963, the official informed.

He is being questioned as part of the probe, the official added. PTI LAL BNM