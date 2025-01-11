Sharmila demands resignation of Union Minister Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks

Visakhapatnam, Jan 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila on Saturday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of "ridiculing" B R Ambedkar in his speech in Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

The APCC president alleged that Shah had mocked Ambedkar by saying that it has become a fashion to chant his name and BJP leaders kept laughing at these remarks.

“Ambedkar mocked Amit Shah and BJP leaders laughed over this. He (Shah) insulted him (Ambedkar) that it has become a fashion (to chant Ambedkar’s name),” said Sharmila, addressing a roundtable in the port city.

The roundtable was also attended by CPI, students and others.

Advertisment

Noting that India’s first law minister, Ambedkar, was a legend and an ideology, the opposition leader said the BJP will never understand this matter.

For this reason, she said the Congress party is organising ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign across the country.

According to Sharmila, BJP is a "communal and casteist party", which is indulging in politics of caste and religion.

Advertisment

Further, she alleged that the country’s assets are being handed over to business tycoon Gautam Adani, including ‘submitting’ the institutions of the country, among other allegations.

PTI STH ROH