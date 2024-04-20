Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

Amaravati, Apr 20 (PTI) As many as 37 Lok Sabha and 227 Assembly election nominations were filed in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday with Congress leader Y S Sharmila also submitting her papers for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat.

Sharmila was accompanied by Sunitha Narreddy, her cousin and daughter of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, who was murdered in the run-up to the 2019 polls, while filing her nomination in Kadapa town.

"Filed the nomination as Kadapa MP candidate. Kadapa people did not forget Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and Vivekananda. We believe that they will vote this time by keeping them in their mind," said Sharmila, addressing a press conference.

Prior to filing the nomination, Sharmila offered prayers at her father Rajasekhar Reddy's grave at Idupulupaya.

As Congress candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, she will take on her cousin Y S Avinash Reddy from the ruling YSRCP run by her elder brother and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Likewise, Vidadala Rajani from YSRCP filed her nomination for the Assembly constituency of Guntur West and Audimulapu Suresh for Kondapi (SC).

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

