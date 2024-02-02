Sharmila protests in Delhi for special category status, bifurcation promises to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati/Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila on Friday undertook a protest at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi to protest the non-conferment of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the failure to fulfill bifurcation promises.

Sharmila protested before the B R Ambedkar statue at Andhra Bhavan, accompanied by Manickam Thakore and other senior APCC leaders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi told at a meeting in Tirupati that special category status will be conferred to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years but why haven't the bifurcation promises fulfilled yet," said Sharmila in a post on X.

She also questioned the unfulfilled promises made on a railway zone for the southern state, Dugarajapatnam port, completion of Polavaram Project and others, including invoking the Central Government's plan to privatise Vizag Steel Plant.

Lashing out at the ruling YSRCP and the TDP, the APCC president alleged that the two regional parties have submitted themselves to the BJP.

Sharmila noted that both the regional parties are accountable to the people of the state.

Earlier, she met several leaders - Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury and others- to garner support for Andhra Pradesh's cause. PTI STH SS