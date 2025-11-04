Sharp drop in stubble burning incidents in Punjab Haryana: CAQM

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana -- one of the major contributors to winter pollution in Delhi-NCR -- have shown a significant decline compared to last year.

Between September 15 and November 3, Punjab reported 2,518 fire counts against 4,132 during the same period in 2024, while Haryana saw a drop from 857 to 145.

The commission noted that this reduction in farm fires coincides with a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality.

The capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 291 on Monday, down from 309 on Sunday and 366 a day earlier, indicating a shift from the 'very poor' to 'poor' category.

To curb stubble burning, enforcement actions have been intensified across the northern states.

Authorities have inspected 2,161 fields in Punjab and 121 in Haryana, imposing environmental compensation of Rs 52.75 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively.

Additionally, 946 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, have been filed in Punjab and 42 in Haryana.

The CAQM said it has set up a dedicated monitoring cell in Chandigarh and deployed 31 flying squads across Punjab and Haryana to oversee field-level implementation and compliance.

In Delhi-NCR, anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in effect. Stage I of GRAP was enforced on October 14, followed by Stage II on October 19.

"A total of 39 targeted actions are being undertaken by the concerned agencies in NCR to abate air pollution," the commission said.

To tackle vehicular pollution, CAQM has restricted the entry of non-Delhi registered BS-III and below-standard commercial goods vehicles into the city since November 1.

The commission said it continues to work closely with the Delhi government, NCR state governments, and Punjab authorities to prevent, control, and abate air pollution across all sectors.

"Efforts would be intensified with an endeavour to further improve the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR in the coming days," CAQM added.