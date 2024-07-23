Sharp exchanges between Justice Chandchud, lawyer in SC; CJI warns advocate he will be removed from court

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The keenly watched proceedings in the Supreme Court on NEET-UG 2024 on Tuesday saw a heated exchange of words between Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and an advocate intent on speaking out of turn, with the CJI warning the lawyer he will have him removed from the courtroom.

An exasperated Justice Chandrachud asserted he will not allow any lawyer to "dictate" the procedure of the court.

The CJI rapped advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, appearing for some of the petitioners, after the lawyer repeatedly demanded that he be allowed to argue when senior advocate Narender Hooda, the lead counsel for the petitioners, was about to advance his arguments.

Justice Chandrachud told Nedumpara that the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, would allow him to argue after Hooda has made his submissions.

"You please sit down. I will have to have you removed from the court," the CJI said, adding angrily, "I am warning you".

"If your lordships don't respect me, I on my own will leave," the lawyer said.

However, Nedumpara kept complaining that he was not allowed to speak in the court.

"Please call the security. We will ask him to be removed from the court," an annoyed CJI said.

"You will not speak to the gallery. You will listen to me. I am in charge of my courtroom," Justice Chandrachud said as the lawyer turned to his colleagues, ostensibly looking for support.

The agitated lawyer grudgingly said he was leaving the courtroom but the CJI was being unfair.

"Mr Mathews, I will now be constrained to issue something which is very unpleasant. Please keep quiet. Sit down here. If you want to leave, it is your choice," Justice Chandrachud said.

The CJI told Nedumpara that he can't interrupt when Hooda is arguing. "I will hear you. But I will hear you after Mr Hooda is done," he told Nedumpara.

Nedumpara said whenever he wants to speak, the bench prevents him while ignoring the fact that he was the most senior among the lawyers present in the courtroom.

"I am in charge of procedure in this court and I have seen the judiciary for the last 24 years. I will not allow any lawyer to dictate the procedure of the court," a livid Chandrachud said.

"I have seen the judiciary since 1979," Nedumpara shot back before leaving the courtroom.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre in the case, called the lawyer's action "contemptuous".

Nedumpara returned to the courtroom after some time and apologised to the bench.

"I am sorry. I have not done anything wrong," he pleaded but again claimed he was treated unfairly.

When he was allowed to speak, the lawyer said if a leak of question paper has happened, there was no other option left but a re-test.

Nedumpara said the NEET-UG 2024 issue has been raised in Parliament and the government should have taken a call on it.

"I conclude by saying I forgive your lordships for the humiliation meted out to me…," a recalcitrant Nedumpara said as he signed off. PTI ABA SJK ABA SK SK