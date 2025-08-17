Sharp fall in kite-related disruptions on metro network on I-Day, Janmashtami: DMRC

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reported a sharp decline in incidents of kite strings causing malfunction on its network on Independence Day and Janmashtami this year.

The transporter attributed the decline to preventive measures and public cooperation.

"Incidents of service disruptions caused by kite flying during August have reduced significantly over the years, particularly around Independence Day," it said in a statement.

Kite flying during these festivals, especially when done with metal-coated thread, often leads to tripping of overhead wires and delays in train services.

According to DMRC, the number of such incidents has steadily reduced over the past few years — from 102 in 2021 to 90 in 2022, 33 in 2023, 23 in 2024 and 11 so far this year.

To tackle the problem, DMRC said it put in place maintenance teams of five to seven members across all lines.

These teams watch out for entangled kite strings, it said.

In addition, insulation sleeves on catenary wires at elevated stations, modifying overhead equipment to increase clearance between live and earthed wires, shifting return conductors, and deploying catenary maintenance vehicles during non-operational hours have also led to fewer disruptions, DMRC said.

So far, sleeves have been fitted at 20 elevated stations across different corridors, it said.

DMRC has also run awareness campaigns cautioning the public against flying kites near the metro's 25,000-volt OHE wires, highlighting the dangers involved. PTI SHB VN VN