Sharp rise in land value will naturally prompt probe: BJP MP on Robert Vadra

Mumbai: BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh on Friday said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra is being probed because of "sharp rise" in value of land deals.

The Enforcement Directorate recorded the statement of Vadra (56), the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for about six hours on the third consecutive day on Thursday in a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case. By the end of Thursday's session, he was questioned for about 16 hours in total.

The latest probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram.

The deal of February 2008 was done by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier.

It purchased a 3.5 acre of land in Shikohpur at a price of Rs 7.5 crore and then sold it to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore in 2012.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader Singh said, "Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, purchased land from a company for Rs 7 crore and sold it back to the same company for Rs 58 crore. When a land deal shows such a sharp rise in value in a short time, it will naturally be subject to investigation."