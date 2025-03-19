Sharp shooter arrested in liquor businessman's murder case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 19 (PTI) Gurugram Police arrested a sharp shooter in connection with the murder of liquor businessman Baljeet Yadav (45) at his office in the Hayatpur village here on Tuesday, police said, adding that a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for the arrest of the accused as he was also wanted in another murder case.

A senior police officer said the battle for supremacy in the liquor business was allegedly the reason behind the murder. The incident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday at the businessman's office, he added.

According to the complaint filed by Dinesh Yadav, the deceased's nephew, he had taken many liquor contracts in Jhajjar, Haryana. Earlier, some people belonging to an opposition party, including Om Bhagwan, Deepak, Mohit Bhuria, and Naresh Sethi, used to get contracts and they allegedly developed an animosity with him, he said.

On Tuesday, the complainant, the victim and his other companions were present in the office while Baljeet was lying on the bed.

"Meanwhile, two people came to his office and started asking about me. My colleagues asked them to go to another office. After this, both of them went out of the office and immediately came back and started firing. One of the shooters shot my uncle Baljeet Yadav," Dinesh Yadav said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station and one of the alleged shooters was arrested within hours of the incident. He has been identified as Tek Chand alias Mohit, a resident of the Khurrampur Khera village in Farrukhnagar, said police.

"We are questioning the accused shooter and we will take him on police remand after producing him in a city court tomorrow. The role of other suspects is being verified and action will be taken as per the law," said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.