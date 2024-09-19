Sharpshooter involved in firing incident at Delhi hospital among 2 held in UP

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Two sharpshooters of the Hashim Baba gang, including an 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the firing incident at Delhi's GTB Hospital that left a patient dead, were held from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar following an encounter early Thursday, officials said.

The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police forces launched a joint operation to catch the duo -- Anas Khan, and Asad Ameem, 21, who suffered bullet injuries on their legs in the exchange of fire, they said.

Anas was allegedly involved in two murder cases including the killing of the patient at GTB hospital in a case of mistaken identity in July, police said.

Hashim Baba, a northeast Delhi-based gangster, who is lodged in a jail in the national capital has also cropped up in the recent killing of a gym owner in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

According to the Delhi Police officials, information was received that Khan and Ameem were seen in the national capital and neighbouring Ghaziabad.

A team comprising personnel of the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police was formed to catch the duo.

At around 4 am on Thursday, the team intercepted a car near Bhainsi village in Muzaffarnagar's Khatuali on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway. The car, stolen from central Delhi's Patel Nagar, had three occupants, including Khan and Ameem, police said.

The occupants opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape. In retaliatory firing, the two sharpshooters sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital, a police officer said.

A total of eight rounds were fired -- four each by both sides, police said, adding three sophisticated firearms and nine cartridges were seized from the accused.

Police said, Khan and Ameem are residents of Chauhan Bangar in northeast Delhi and were involved in more than half a dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder. PTI ALK RHL