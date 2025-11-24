Sharpshooter of Kala Rana gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old sharpshooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang who was wanted in four cases of extortion-related firing and attempt to murder in Haryana and Punjab, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Arjun, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, was apprehended during an operation in Rohini on Friday night.

"Inputs about the Arjun's movement with illegal arms was received. A team was formed which conducted a raid and nabbed the accused. A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from him," said the police officer.

According to police, Arjun was involved in four incidents reported over the past two months.

On September 14, three bike-borne assailants fired at Barnala Mall in Yamunanagar. Later the same night, another firing took place at a liquor shop in Ladwa in Kurukshetra. Two more incidents followed in November -- an indiscriminate firing outside a house in Mohali on November 7, and an attempt to kill a hotel owner in Zirakpur on November 9, police said.

"A team had been tracking the Kala Rana gang as part of ongoing operations against organised crime. Acting on inputs, a raid was conducted in Rohini, where Arjun was intercepted and overpowered," said the officer.

During interrogation, Arjun revealed that he came in contact with gang members after facing financial hardship in 2023. Introduced to gangster network by an associate, he was connected through encrypted platforms to Noni Rana and a foreign-based handler who assigned him extortion-firing tasks.

The handler allegedly facilitated his movement, provided shelter and paid him after each attack, police said, adding Arjun remained absconding after the four incidents and continued receiving directions from gang operatives, including Rajat and Aman.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates.