Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana gang among two arrested

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two wanted criminals -- one of them a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang -- carrying a collective bounty of Rs 75,000 on their head, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The arrested accused has been identified as Dinesh (29), a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Rathi gang, and Gopal Tyagi (39), who was wanted in a cheating case.

Dinesh alias Tappa was also declared a proclaimed offender in three different criminal cases in Delhi, including in the jail van murder case in 2015, police said.

"On October 11, we received a tip-off that Dinesh, wanted in more than 10 criminal cases in Delhi and Bagpat of Uttar Pradesh, will reach Crown Plaza Hotel in Delhi with illegal weapons. A trap was laid and he was arrested. One pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from him. Similarly, another accused Gopal Tyagi was arrested on October 15 from MP," said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), HGS Dhaliwal in a statement.

Advertisment

Police said that Dinesh is an active member of the Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Rathi gang. He has been involved in more than 10 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, carjacking, dacoity, Arms Act, and other criminal cases, they said.

"Under the direction of his gang heads, Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bhanja, and Sunil Rathi, the accused was involved in the gruesome murder of rival gangsters Paras and Bhola Durmut in a jail van in August 2015. In July 2019, he was released on parole to look after his ill mother. However, he did not return to jail after his parole ended. Later he got involved in different gang activities," Dhaliwal said.

In June 2020, he and other gang members allegedly committed the murder of Parambir Tugana at Chaprauli, Bagpat of Uttar Pradesh. A court of Delhi had declared him proclaimed offender in three different criminal cases, police in their statement said.

Police said Tyagi has been evading arrest for more than six years in a case of cheating. "Tyagi and his associates cheated a woman of Rs 2.45 lakh on the pretext of delivering a parcel received from the United Kingdom," the Special Commissioner of Police said.

He made a fake PAN card, voter card, and driving license and opened bank accounts to cheat innocent people, he said. Police said further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM SKY SKY