Sharpshooters of Delhi-based gang held after encounter in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sept 19 (PTI) Two sharpshooters of a Delhi-based gang were on Thursday arrested after an encounter with a police near Bhensi on Delhi-Dehradun national highway here, officials said.

On a tip off, Anas and Asad of Hashim Baba gang were surrounded by a joint team of Delhi Police, STF and local police on which the sharpshooters opened fire, Circle officer Ramashish Yadav said.

In exchange of fire, they sustained bullet injury on their legs and were arrested and later admitted to the hospital, the police said.

They said three pistols, cartridges and a stolen car were recovered from their possession. The accused were wanted in a several cases, including murder. PTI COR ABN NB