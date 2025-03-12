Shashi Tharoor compliments governor for hosting dinner discussion with Kerala MPs

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress working committee member and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has complimented Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar for hosting all MPs from the state for a dinner discussion in New Delhi.

“Greatly appreciate the gesture of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar in hosting all Kerala MPs to a dinner discussion last night (Tuesday) on the problems being faced by the state and the need for collective action,” Tharoor wrote on X.

He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also attended and spoke briefly at the discussion.

“This unusual gesture augurs well for our combined efforts to develop the state, beyond our political differences,” he said in the post.

Sources said this is for the first time a Governor is hosting a dinner discussion with MPs from the state.

The dinner was hosted at the Kerala House in Delhi.