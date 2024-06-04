Shashi Tharoor takes back lead in Thiruvananthapuram LS seat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 4 (PTI) After trailing by over 20,000 votes behind BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Congress' Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday regained the lead with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

During the initial hours of counting, the fight between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor was neck-and-neck with each taking a lead of a few thousand votes.

By noon, the BJP leader gained a healthy lead of around 24,000 votes over Tharoor, who is hoping to win a fourth time from Thiruvananthapuram LS seat.

However, more than an hour later, Tharoor took back the lead from Chandrasekhar by a margin of 11,815 votes. PTI HMP LGK TGB HMP ROH