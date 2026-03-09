Shashi Tharoor turns 70

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor turned 70 on Monday, with his admirers cutting across politics taking to social media to extend birthday wishes to the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Born on March 9, 1956 in London, Tharoor hails from Kerala's Pakakkad district.

A prolific writer and orator who has enjoyed a distinguished career as a diplomat in the United Nations, Tharoor has been fondly called a "vishwa pauran" (global citizen) in his home state.

His charming personality and multilingual abilities won him admirers cutting across politics.

He served for nearly three decades at the United Nations and later joined the Indian National Congress.

Tharoor has been representing Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

The three-time MP said on Sunday night that India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup felt like a "terrific birthday present".

"Celebrating my 70th birthday a day in advance with India's magnificent win the #icct20worldcup2026 ! And another incredible performance, for the third match in a row, by my Thiruvananthapuram hero @IamSanjuSamson! What more could one ask for ?!!" he said in a post on 'X'.

Speaking to a TV channel, Tharoor said the day would be yet another usual working day for him.

"I have become a senior citizen. That's the big news. It will be yet another usual working day," the MP said.

People from various walks of life extended wishes to Tharoor. PTI LGK KH