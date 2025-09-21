‘Shashvat Nartana’ to showcase India's classical dance heritage

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Touted as a homage to India's rich legacy of traditional performing arts, a cultural evening on Sunday will showcase the timeless beauty of classical Indian dance forms.

Set to take place at Vasant Udhayan, the free-for-all event, titled "Shashvat Nartana" -- which translates to "eternal dance" -- will bring together a remarkable ensemble of eight classical dance forms, such as Kuchipudi, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kathakali, Chhau, and Manipuri.

Organised by the Department of Archaeology, government of NCT of Delhi, the event will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister for Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra.

The evening will feature performances by acclaimed artists and groups across classical dance styles, including Kuchipudi by Raja Radha Reddy & Group, Odissi by Madhavi Mudgal and Group, Bharatanatyam by Sindhu Mishra & Group, Mohiniyattam by Jaya Prabha Menon & Group, Kathak by Rani Khanam & Group, Kathakali by International Kathakali Centre, Chhau by Ramhari Mohanta & Group, and Manipuri by Thiyam Shyam Singh & Group.

"Performing at Shashvat Nartana alongside 75 incredible artists is more than a dance presentation -- it is a celebration of how our ancient art forms can heal and unite communities. Through my 'Nrityamrit' initiative, I've seen firsthand how Kuchipudi can be a bridge between cultural preservation and social impact. This platform reinforces my belief that dance isn't just about movement -- it's about creating movements of change," said Shambhavi Sharma, 17, member of the Padmashri Raja Radha Reddy group.

In addition to the dance performances, the programme will also include a special exhibition showcasing the development of Delhi's cultural heritage, providing audiences with a deeper understanding of the city's historical and artistic growth.