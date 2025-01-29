Shatak, film on RSS, declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday declared Hindi film "Shatak" tax-free in the state, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying the movie presents that tradition of national service and values, which the RSS has kept alive for decades.

Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapoor, the film, released on February 19, chronicles the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), beginning with the childhood of founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur and his involvement with the Anushilan Samiti.

It highlights events like the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the 1948 Kashmir crisis.

"The Hindi film 'Shatak' has been made tax-free across the entirety of Madhya Pradesh. This film powerfully presents that tradition of national service and values, which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has kept alive for decades," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

The film conveys the message that the construction of a strong and self-reliant India is possible only through organised thought, character, and a spirit of service, he added. PTI MAS OZ NSD NSD