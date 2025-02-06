Shatavari will play key role in achieving 'Panch Pran Goal' of developed India: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) In a bid to raise awareness about the health benefits of medicinal plants, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Thursday launched a species-specific campaign titled "Shatavari - For Better Health" and said it will play a key role in advancing women’s health and achieving the 'Panch Pran Goal' of developed India.

Jadhav highlighted the significant progress made by the Ministry of Ayush over the last decade and lauded the efforts of National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) for launching this new initiative to promote awareness about Shatavari.

The minister also mentioned previous successful campaigns led by NMPB, including those for Amla, Moringa, Giloe and Ashwagandha, an Ayush ministry statement said.

These initiatives have contributed to spreading knowledge of the health benefits of medicinal plants across the country.

Jadhav emphasised the relevance of "Shatavari" in achieving the 'Panch Pran Goal' outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022.

Prime Minister Modi envisioned making India a developed nation by its 100th Independence Day in 2047. As part of this mission, the Shatavari plant has been identified as a key resource for enhancing women's health in India.

This aligns with the broader goal of holistic well-being of citizens, the statement said.

NMPB CEO Dr Mahesh Kumar Dadhich highlighted the medicinal importance of Shatavari, especially for its benefits to women's health, and discussed the agro-economic potential of this plant.

He informed the attendees that financial assistance amounting to Rs 18.9 lakh will be provided to eligible organizations to support the campaign, fostering greater awareness and wider adoption of Shatavari in the public health landscape, the statement said.

Shatavari, known for its numerous health benefits, particularly in supporting women's health and enhancing immunity, will now receive focused attention through this campaign, ensuring it reaches wider audiences across the nation, the statement said.

The campaign marks another significant step in the Ministry of Ayush's continued efforts to promote traditional medicine and medicinal plants for better health and well-being in India, it stated. PTI PLB AS AS