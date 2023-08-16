1990 batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur appointed as Haryana DGP

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur as the new state police chief.

The term of the present Director General of Police, P K Agrawal ended on August 15.

A UPSC panel last week shortlisted three Haryana cadre IPS officers from amongst whom the state government picked up the next director general of police (DGP).

The three shortlisted IPS officers were R C Mishra, Mohd Akil, both of whom were 1989-batch officers, and Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch).

According to sources, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was keen on picking Kapur, who at present is the Director General of the state's anti corruption bureau.

"On the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, IPS as Director General of Police, Haryana for a minimum tenure of at least two years from the date of his assumption of charge...," a government order said.

According to the Supreme Court guidelines, out of the three shortlisted IPS officers by the UPSC, the state government is to finalise the name of one officer for the appointment of a regular DGP.

The state government had sent a proposal containing the names of nine IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last month for shortlisting the names of three officers.

Kapur later assumed charge as the DGP at the police headquarters in Panchkula.