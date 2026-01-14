Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor appointed ITBP chief; Praveen Kumar to head BSF

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

He will succeed incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new chief of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently working in his cadre state Haryana.

He has been appointed DG, ITBP for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement. PTI AKV RHL