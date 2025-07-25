Shattering limits: Singareni Collieries forms all-women mine rescue teams

Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) After allotting two mines exclusively for women to operate, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has now formed a 13-member women's mine rescue team—the first in its 136-year history—even as the state-owned miner plans to train and induct more women into the team.

The first 13-member team were presented with certificates recently after completion of 14 days of specialised training in rescue operations, SCCL GM (Rescue) Srinivas Reddy said.

Eight more women have now been trained in the second batch, he told PTI. The plan is to eventually have a 35-member women rescue team by the end of December 2025.

"The women rescue team members, who were trained at SCCL's Mines Rescue Station will be working in underground and open cast mines. They have been trained to enter into an irrespirable atmosphere to safely bring out those who are found unconscious, affected by carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide," Reddy said.

SCCL will deploy them in emergencies whenever required and try to save the trapped, he further said.

SCCL has a team of 500 dedicated personnel and they have taken part in rescue operations at different other locations also. The main rescue station is located in Ramagundam, and the members and equipment are maintained to attend/respond to the emergencies immediately, Reddy said.

Earlier, the underground mining activities were confined only to men. Women were not there due to several reasons.

However, in 2019 a notification was released by the Central government that allowed women to be recruited to work in underground mines in managerial, supervisory and technical cadres.

"As per the guidelines by the Director General of Mine Safety, mining companies should have all-women rescue teams. As per the directive we formed the team," Reddy added.

He further said that now the women's team will also be trained for the upcoming rescue competitions at national level.

V Krishnaveni, a mining engineer graduate who joined SCCL in December 2024, and now a member of the all-women rescue team, said she is privileged to be part of the group.

During the training she learned about how to rescue a person or (save) property (in underground mine), she said, adding the role of rescue is very crucial in coal mines, which are susceptible to fire.

"I always had this interest to be part of the rescue team. The SCCL was planning to form an all-women rescue team and when the opportunity came I grabbed it. It (training) was a wonderful experience. It is basically about how to deal during an emergency situation," she told PTI.

"When there is a toxic atmosphere in the mine, how you are going to handle it and how you are going to use the breathing apparatus and what will be your task when you find a casualty and how do you assist among other related rescue work," Krishnaveni said, detailing the work profile.

SCCL CMD N Balram, who recently felicitated the first women's rescue team members, emphasized that the team should demonstrate its strength and capabilities during emergencies and service activities.

He had stated that Singareni rescue stations are providing specialized training to the state and central disaster response teams. PTI VVK GDK SA