'Shauq pal': Opposition slams Lokpal after it floats tender to buy 7 BMW cars

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Top anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal drew sharp criticism from the opposition on Wednesday after floating a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, with leaders accusing the "guardians of integrity" of "chasing luxury over legitimacy".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh took a sharp dig at the Lokpal, saying the institution is now a "Shauq pal", a play on the Urdu word that loosely translates to pursuing personal interests or indulgences.

Ramesh also questioned the Lokpal's investigative track record, asking what significant arrests or probes it has accomplished.

Speaking with PTI, the Congress leader said a false narrative was created against the Manmohan Singh government with Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, "India Against Corruption" and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) indulging in propaganda, and added that now, the reality of the Lokpal is before the people of the country.

It needs to be asked what investigations has the Lokpal carried out and whose arrests it has succeeded in, Ramesh said.

He said the Lokpal is now more of a "shock pal", "shok (mourn) pal" and "shauq (indulgence) pal".

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram wondered that when Supreme Court judges are given modest sedans, why do the chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars.

"Why spend public money to acquire these cars? I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars," Chidambaram said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also criticised the move and took a swipe at the Lokpal.

"I chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Lokpal. Dr L M Singhvi first conceived idea of Lokpal in the early 1960s. To see this anti-corruption body now ordering BMWs for its members is tragic irony, the guardians of integrity chasing luxury over legitimacy," Singhvi said in a post on X.

In another post, he said, "8,703 complaints. Only 24 probes. 6 prosecution sanctions. And now, BMWs worth Rs 70 lakh each. If this is our anti-corruption watchdog, it's more poodle than panther!" In a post on X, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale said, "Lokpal's luxury. Annual budget of India's Lokpal is Rs 44.32 crore. Now, Lokpal is purchasing 7 luxury BMW cars at approx Rs 5 crore for all members. This equals 10 per cent of the entire annual budget." "Lokpal is supposedly an anti-corruption body. So who will probe the corrupt Lokpal?" Gokhale asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also lashed out at the Lokpal for inviting tenders from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li cars.

"Gazab ka Jokepal at Indian taxpayers expense. Oh btw what happened to Swadesi call by GoI?" she asked in a post on X.

In another post, Chaturvedi said, "Lokpal was meant to bring transparency and accountability into the system and curb corruption but then the institution itself has become morally corrupt. Right from 'investigating' Mahua Moitra's Bobbi Brown lipstick, Hermes scarf to wanting to acquire BMW for comfort, that's why I call it Jokepal or LOLpal -- you prefer." The anti-graft ombudsman has floated a tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore.

According to the tender and the manufacturer's website, the long-wheelbase sedan, with an on-road price of approximately Rs 69.5 lakh per unit in Delhi, is described as the longest and most spacious car in the segment designed for outstanding comfort in an extremely-luxurious cabin.

"The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India," read the tender floated on October 16, which specifically mentioned the procurement of the "M Sport" model, with "long wheelbase" and in white colour.

The procurement aims to provide a vehicle for each of the institution's current members, including Chairman Justice (retired) A M Khanwilkar and six others. The sanctioned strength of the Lokpal is eight.

The Lokpal's tender says the selected vendor must conduct a comprehensive seven-day practical and theoretical training programme for the anti-graft ombudsman's drivers and designated staff, the cost of which will be exclusively borne by the vendor.

The training, which must be completed within 15 days of the vehicles' delivery, is required to cover "familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems", "emergency handling" and a minimum of 50 to 100 kilometres of on-road practice for each driver.

The last date for bid submission is November 6, with an earnest money deposit of Rs 10 lakh required from bidders. The delivery has been sought in "preferably two weeks but not later than 30 days" from the supply order date, according to the tender. PTI ASK SKL RC