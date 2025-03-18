'Shaurya Yatra' bike rally of armed forces passes through Bihar

Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) The nearly 4,000-kilometre-long joint bike rally of Assam Rifles, Indian Army and civilians left for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from Danapur in Patna on Tuesday.

The joint bike rally 'Shaurya Yatra' was flagged off on March 12 from Vijaynagar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and will conclude at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on March 24, the 190th Raising Day of Assam Rifles.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is being led by Colonel J S Mehta. It was flagged off from Jharkhand and Bihar sub-Area and the Bihar regimental centre of Indian Army in Danapur cantonment area in Patna district.

"The motorbike riders are interacting with school children and motivating them to join the Indian Armed Forces", Colonel Mehta told reporters.

He said that the yatra is being held under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and the rally aims to promote national integration and also honour the sacrifice of the armed forces while carrying the message of unity, courage and national pride.

The rally participants interacted with ex-servicemen who shared their heartfelt stories. Mehta said that the rally will pass through nine states and will cover around four thousand kilometre.

"The target of the bikers is to cover at least 400 km to 450 km per day. We will reach Varanasi tonight....and tomorrow we will proceed further to Gwalior," he said. PTI SSS PKD RG