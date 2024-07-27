Shazia Ilmi accuses Rajdeep Sardesai of objectifying her

New Delhi: Former TV journalist-turned-politician and BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi Saturday accused India Today Television and its consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai of objectifying her by releasing a video shot by the cameraman in which she is seen removing the lapel mic.

The matter relates to a debate show on India Today Television where Ilmi’s audio was muted and the BJP leader left the show in the protest.

Immediately after the show on Friday night, Ilmi in a post on X tagged Sardesai, India Today and Aaj Tak and said, “Don’t you ever bring down my Fader again. Remember I have been on both the sides and know how to handle bullies like you. BTW it doesn’t behove political propagandists masquerading as journalists to sermonise. And learn your facts before pitting one Ex Army Chief against all other Defence Chiefs simply to create mischief.”

Responding to Ilmi’s post, Sardesai released a video of Ilmi removing her mic and then asking the cameraperson to get out of her house.

Sardesai wrote, “Ma’am, @shaziailmi I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too. But for you to chuck the Mike and abuse our video journalist and throw him out of your house is just NOT done. He was only doing his job. No excuse for bad behaviour. The rest I leave to you. Have a good weekend 🙏 (the video below is from last night.. )(sic).”

Ma’am, @shaziailmi I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too.… https://t.co/43atjurw75 pic.twitter.com/VjfmrrGWsz — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 27, 2024

Ilmi called the video evidence showing the cameraman’s behaviour after the show.

BJP IT cell head and national spokesperson Amit Malviya attacked Sardesai for sharing the ‘objectionable’ video publicly and said that the pervert must be called out for violating @shaziailmi’s privacy and bodily integrity.