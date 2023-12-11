She is not eating anything: Father of minor help brutalised in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 11 (PTI) A 13-year-old domestic help, who was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by her woman employer and her two sons in the Sector 57 area here, on Monday demanded that all three should be punished.

Advertisment

Police have not made any arrest in the incident that came to light on Saturday. A senior police officer said the probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law only after verifying the facts.

“I used to sweep the house, clean utensils and take care of their dog. But I didn't even get food on time. At the house, the woman and her two sons used to misbehave with me and beat me with iron rods and hammers. All three should be punished,” the victim, who is undergoing treatment in the Civil Hospital, told PTI.

The girl's father said she is still in shock and not eating or drinking anything.

Advertisment

The victim's parents have alleged that the accused tried to burn her body by pouring acid and that she was also bitten by the dog.

On the basis of a complaint by her mother, an FIR was registered against the woman, Shashi Sharma, and her two sons under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO Act at women's police station in Sector 51 on Saturday.

The girl's father said that in June this year, she was hired by Shashi Sharma who paid her for only two months.

Advertisment

"After this, the woman stopped giving money and held my daughter hostage in their home where she was tortured. She was also sexually abused by her sons," the father said.

“I tried several times to meet my daughter but they did not allow me to meet her. They also threatened me. It was only the effort of the employers of my wife, who works as a maid, that my daughter was freed from the Sector 57 house,” he added.

Virendra Vij, DCP (crime against women) said that they are verifying all the facts in the matter and action will be taken as per the law.

“We are waiting for the medical report and are also verifying the victim's age. All three accused in the case are being questioned by a police team,” said DCP Vij.

When visiting the accused's fourth floor house in Sector 57, a person opened the door and said the matter is under investigation and claimed that all allegations are baseless. On asking his name, he refused and shut the door. PTI CORR KVK KVK