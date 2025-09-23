'She lost her parents early but dreamt big,' family grieves Delhi teen killed in e-rickshaw crash

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Until Monday morning, 16-year-old Radhika Solanki's world revolved around school, books and the hope of building a future her late parents could never witness. By the afternoon, her uncle received a call that changed everything.

Radhika was tragically killed when an e-rickshaw overturned while she was on her way to school in central Delhi. A Class 6 student named Vanshika, who was travelling with her, survived with head and leg injuries, while another passenger, Mohammad Jahid, also sustained injuries.

The teenager lost her father five years ago and her mother a year later, according to her relatives. Since then, she had been living with her paternal uncle, who supported her education and daily needs with the rent from a floor of his modest home.

Despite the hardships, her relatives described her as a disciplined student determined to build a career and provide a better life for her younger sister.

For Radhika's uncle, Ashok Solanki, who raised her after her parents' deaths, this tragedy is a cruel blow. "She was so bright and full of life. She always said she wanted to study hard and make something of herself. We thought she would bring pride to the family one day," he told PTI, his voice breaking.

"She wanted to achieve great things in life; she lost her parents as a child but always dreamed big," her uncle recalled. "Even when there was no money, she never complained. She would say, 'I will study, and one day things will be different.' That was her dream." Her younger sister, just eight years old, has yet to be told that she has lost the only immediate family she had left. For the Solanki household, her absence has left an unbearable void.

According to police, the e-rickshaw carrying Radhika and the others overturned near Paharganj Chowk on Monday, around 7.30 am, after the driver allegedly ignored a red signal and attempted to speed through. Jahid, a co-passenger, stated that the driver lost balance while trying to navigate through traffic, leading to the vehicle overturning.

Radhika suffered a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Vanshika sustained head and leg injuries, while Jahid had a fractured leg.

The driver, Dilip (46), a resident of Paharganj, was apprehended at the scene with the help of locals and later arrested. His e-rickshaw was seized, and the case has been referred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for strict legal action, according to officials.

The teenager's family said that she had borrowed a neighbour's phone that morning, as her uncle was away at work. When the accident happened, another driver who witnessed the crash rushed her to the hospital. She managed to dictate her uncle's phone number to him so her family could be contacted.

"She was in so much pain. I could not even reach her to see my child. I feel like a failure," her uncle said. "I have a son, but she was like a daughter to me. We used to have late-night conversations over tea. She would tell me she saw her parents in her dreams. She often said I never let her feel like they were gone." For Vanshika's family, the incident has also left deep scars. "She has been using e-rickshaws for months without trouble. We never imagined something like this could happen. We were terrified when we got the call," said one of her relatives. The Class 6 student is now recovering from fractures in her legs and head injuries.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety and regulation of e-rickshaws in Delhi, where the battery-operated vehicles have become a common mode of transport, particularly for schoolchildren and office-goers.

Delhi Traffic Police data shows that between January 1 and August 20, e-rickshaws were involved in 108 road accidents, resulting in 26 deaths and 130 injuries.

Between January 1 and June 15, more than 2.3 lakh challans were issued to e-rickshaw drivers for violations such as reckless driving, improper parking and operating without valid licences or beyond permitted hours.

Though around 1.2 lakh e-rickshaws are officially registered in the city, thousands of them operate without permits or documents, adding to congestion and safety risks on already crowded roads.

"These drivers are everywhere, moving without checks. They do not stop at red lights, they do not follow rules," Radhika's uncle alleged. "How many more lives will be lost before someone takes responsibility?" As Radhika's family prepares for her funeral, her schoolbag still rests in a corner of the room, her books left open. "She had so many dreams," her uncle said, "But life did not give her the chance."